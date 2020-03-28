lucifer-turns-one:-what-made-the-mohanlal-prithviraj-sukumaran-movie-special?

|

Published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 22: 14 [IST]

Lucifer, the biggest hit of the Malayalam film industry has completed one year of its release today (March 28, 2019). The movie, which features Mohanlal in the lead role, marked the directorial debut of the young actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Lucifer emerged as the all-time highest-grossing film of Malayalam cinema and broke all the pre-existing box office collection records of the industry. Here we present the 5 major factors that made the Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran project super special. Have a look…