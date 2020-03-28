Lucifer Turns One: What Made The Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran Movie Special?

Posted by — March 28, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
lucifer-turns-one:-what-made-the-mohanlal-prithviraj-sukumaran-movie-special?

|

Published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 22: 14 [IST]
Lucifer, the biggest hit of the Malayalam film industry has completed one year of its release today (March 28, 2019). The movie, which features Mohanlal in the lead role, marked the directorial debut of the young actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Lucifer emerged as the all-time highest-grossing film of Malayalam cinema and broke all the pre-existing box office collection records of the industry. Here we present the 5 major factors that made the Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran project super special. Have a look…

You May Also Like

10-kishore-kumar’s-best-duet-songs-with-famous-artists

10 Kishore Kumar’s best duet songs with famous artists

ryan-reynolds-is-in-talks-to-star-in-netflix’s-live-action-‘dragon’s-lair’-movie

Ryan Reynolds Is In Talks To Star In Netflix’s Live-Action ‘Dragon’s Lair’ Movie

lucifer-turns-one:-what-made-the-mohanlal-prithviraj-sukumaran-movie-special?

Lucifer Turns One: What Made The Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran Movie Special?

kate-mckinnon-is-carole-baskin-in-tiger-king-limited-series-based-on-new-netflix-hit

Kate McKinnon Is Carole Baskin in Tiger King Limited Series Based on New Netflix Hit

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *