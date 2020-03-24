‘lucifer’-season-5:-netflix-release-date-and-what-we-know-so-far!!

Netflix’s own fallen angel will be resurrected. The hugely popular series Lucifer will be renewed by Netflix to have a fifth and final season. Directors Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich are elated that they can now finish their series in their own terms.

Fans are thrilled to know that it’s not goodbye after all to Lucifer. Season 4 ending which involved a real Deckerstar kiss before Lucifer returned to Hell to save the world was such a spine chiller. This is going to be such a bang of a start to season 5. While we still do not have much information on that, here are a few things that we do know.

WHEN IS IT COMING OUT?

Although we don’t even have a trailer of yet, a 2020 release is highly likely. There will be 16 episodes and not 10. The final season will be released in two parts of 8 episodes each like the final season of Netflix show BoJack Horseman.

The Corona pandemic may push the release date further as production has been interrupted by the viral scare. May 2020 could see the premiere of season 5 titled “Really Sad Devil Man”. This title could give away what the episode holds and fans can be sure they will not be disappointed.

WILL OUR FAVORITE CHARACTERS BE BACK?

It is always good news to hear that Tom Ellis is in the best of shape and fans will be able to see Lufier fit and ripped as hell. Our other favorite people Kevin Alejandro, Lauren German, D.B. Woodside, Scarlett Estevez, and Lesley-Ann Brandt will also be back playing their usual characters.

God will make his first appearance on the show. Dennis Haysbert has been cast as God and we know that it will be a very important role. Another new character Donovan Glover will be introduced and will be played by Matthew Bohrer.

WHAT MORE TO EXPECT

Episode 4 named “It never ends well for the chicken” is set in 1940 in an alternate universe, and it will be filmed in black and white. It is super thrilling to know that Lucifer 5 will also have a musical episode including a duet between Lucifer and his eternal sidekick and confidante, Mazikeen.

The time Lucifer spent on Earth in season 4 has certainly changed him. Let us wait and see how season 5 will have us glued to our screens again.