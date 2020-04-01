“Lucifer” Season 5: Is The Last Chapter Postponed Or As Per Schedule- Here Is The Details Of Plot And Cast Too!!!

The Netflix series Lucifer will be back for its fifth season. Netflix has announced that the series will end with its fifth and final season in 2020.

LUCIFER’S BACKGROUND

The American television series first premiered in January 2016 on Fox. The series based on the DC comics of the same name. With the influx of a lot of comic book characters into TV series, Lucifer was just one of them from the DC universe. Flash, daredevil, Arrow, and many more series came out produced by DC and Marvel alike, and many of them came out with excellent reviews. This prompted DC and Marvel to ring out more characters from their Universe to the Television arena. Lucifer thus was brought out by DC and began really well.

LUCIFER SERIES

The series revolves around Lucifer Morningstar, the Devil, who is tired of his life in hell. He abandons his throne and moves to earth to live a normal life. He runs his own nightclub and gets associated with the LAPD. The subsequent occurrences in his life form the plot of the story. The first season was lauded by critics and fans alike and, the positive reception encouraged the makers to renew the series. They brought out two more seasons. But, these two went really low in their viewership and ratings. Critics gave average or below average to the series. This situation forced Fox to cancel the show after the third series.

NETFLIX INTERVENTION

Netflix, the very popular digital streaming service, swooped in and took up the series. They renewed it for a fourth season. This came out in May 2019 and yielded positive results. This was in stark contrast to the reception until the third season. The fourth season received critical acclaim, and viewership surged to an all-time high. So, on June 26, 2019, they announced the renewal of the series. They also added that the 16 episodes fifth season will be the final one of the series.

The production of the series was underway, and 99% have been completed. But the coronavirus pandemic has prevented them from completing the filming of the final episode. The fifth season was all set to arrive by June 2020. But, now we see that the release will only be possible once the virus is well under control. If it’s done by June as expected by many, we may get the series by September 2020. So, it’s gonna be a final run, and hence we can expect a lot from the last season which has a popular fan following. So, Netflix and the makers will try their best to give the series a proper ending. And, if they do succeed in that, there’s a treat waiting for us.