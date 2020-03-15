“Lucifer” is Returning With a Fifth And Final Season on Netflix This Year.

Netflix’s Lucifer has been confirmed to return with a fifth season. The show was renewed on 7th May 2019. Since then there has been no confirmed date for its release.

The series was previously produced by Fox and was cancelled after three seasons. Fans of the show then launched a campaign on Twitter of #SaveLucifer to bring back the show for a satisfactory ending. Fortunately Netflix picked it up and the show was back on its feet again with a ten-episode fourth season.

When is it coming back?

The fifth season is expected to land sometime this year. Instead of the usual ten episodes, the newest season will sixteen episodes. Tom Ellis will reprise his role as Lucifer Morningstar, and Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker. Other cast members who may return are Inbar Lavi as Eve, Kevin Alejandro as Detective Dan Espinoza, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez, and Rachel Harris as Dr. Linda Martin.

What happens in season 4?

Season four ended with Lucifer and Chloe demonstrating their feelings for one another. But Lucifer leaves Chloe to go back to hell and forsee the end. Lucifer will no longer be able to come back to earth. Eve may also come back for the fifth season to make up for the ill deeds she committed in the previous season.

We are shown in the very last scene of the season four finale that Lucifer tries to restrict the damnation that befalls on Los Angeles. In that moment Chloe reveals her feelings for him and Lucifer bares his love for Chloe by saying that Eve was never his first love. After that Lucifer gives his farewell and goes back to hell, intending to never return to earth.