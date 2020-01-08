Lucifer finds God – Dennis Haysbert to star as the Almighty in final season

Fantasy series Lucifer is ramping up to its conclusion – with the fifth and final series expected to debut on Netflix later this year.

And now the show has announced a key piece of casting for its final run, with 24 star Dennis Haysbert set to star as the primary antagonist – none other than God himself.

It won’t be the first time that the Holy Father has been featured on the show – a version of the deity appeared in a bonus episode during series 3, voiced by Neil Gaiman, who wrote the Sandman comics from which the series is adapted.

This time round, though, the character will have a much more expanded role, with showrunner Joe Henderson telling Entertainment Weekly that Haysbert is set to appear throughout the series.

Henderson said, “We did like the big crazy list of [possible actors for the part], and he was my top choice.

“We were lucky. It was our first and only offer.”

The series will mark a reunion of sorts for Haysbert, who also featured alongside one of the series stars D.B Woodside on 24, where they played brothers.

And apparently Woodside had a part to play in ensuring that Haysbert got the role.

Henderson claimed, “D.B. had actually come up to us and said, ‘Have you thought about Dennis?’ We were like, ‘Do you think he’d actually do it?’ And he’s like, ‘Well, I’ve already talked to him and sort of brought it up.’ And so we just went straight on at him.”