Lucifer casts God in final season on Netflix- has Tom Ellis’ Devil finally met his match?

Lucifer has cast its version of God as the fantasy series prepares to debut its fifth and final season on Netflix.

24 star Dennis Haybert has been cast the Devil’s (Tom Ellis) ultimate rival and will appear ‘throughout’ the final run of 16 episodes, according to EW.com.

The character was formerly voiced by author Neil Gaiman – on whose graphic novels the series is based upon – in the third season.

Speaking to TV Line, the show’s co-showrunner Ildy Movorich previously hinted that the Almighty would indeed play a part in the final endgame for the Prince of Darkness.

‘We have one other, really fun toy to play with,’ she stated, in reference to God. ‘[Who] we know is going to be a big guiding factor in season five.’

The news of God’s casting comes as fan speculation reached fever pitch over which ultimate foe Lucifer would face in his swansong.

The Lord himself was up there with choices, while fans also suspected he would come up against archangel Michael or Lilith, Adam’s first wife.

Miranda star Ellis also previously confirmed that the final season of the programme would be split into two, so fans don’t have to worry about binge-watching the entire thing at once.

He told superfan Kelly Clarkson: ‘Netflix is going to drop eight episodes, and then there’s going to be a little break, and then they’re going to drop another eight episodes.’

So, basically, there’s a lot of opportunity for the Devil to face up to his former boss. We can tell this is going to get messy.

As we approach the final end, the show’s co-star Kevin Alejandro has teased that fans can expect an ‘incredible journey’ in the final run of episodes.

‘I believe this will be the ending we all fought to see,’ he said. ‘I feel the way our show is unfolding is exactly what we needed.

‘It’s been an incredible journey, so sit back, relax, and let yourself get lost in our final journey through Los Angeles with everyone’s favorite devil.’

