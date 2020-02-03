Lucas Moura backs Tottenham for top four if they stop dropping 'stupid' points

Lucas Moura believes Tottenham are capable of a top-four finish this season – but only if Spurs stop dropping ‘stupid’ points.

Tottenham beat Premier League champions Manchester City 2-0 in north London on Sunday, with goals from debutant Steven Bergwijn and Heung-min Son boosting their hopes of Champions League qualification.

Spurs now sit fifth in the table – four points of fourth-placed Chelsea – and kickstarts their chase after recently dropping points against Watford, Liverpool, Southampton and Norwich.

With Tottenham adding Steven Bergwijn – who scored a superb volley against City – in the January transfer window, Lucas is confident Spurs can push on if they keep the ruthless edge they showed against City.

Asked if a top-four finish was achievable, Lucas told reporers: “That’s our objective the top four and it’s clear.

In Pictures | Tottenham vs Man City | 02/02/2020

“Of course we can arrive there but we need to think step by step, game by game, win points and don’t lose stupid points like we did in the last few games.

“Let’s think about the next game, step by step like I said, and I’m sure we can arrive in the top four and finish the season well.”

Manchester United sit six points off Chelsea after a goalless draw against Wolves saw them fail to capitalise on the Blues’ 2-2 draw Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United are surprise contenders after a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace leaves them five points off the pace in sixth.

Regarding Bergwijn’s impressive debut, Lucas added: “First of all I’m so happy for him.

(Getty Images)

“I’ve been with him for three days and we can see that he’s a very good guy, a very nice guy and a quality player.

“He will help us a lot because he has a lot of quality. We need everyone that is a quality player and they come with this mentality to help the team, it’s welcome.”