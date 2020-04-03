🔥LTA announce £20m support package for British tennis during coronavirus shutdown🔥

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has confirmed a support package for the sport in Britain worth up to £20million.

Like most sports across the globe, tennis has been hugely impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak, with the Wimbledon Championships cancelled earlier this week for the first time since World War Two.

The French Open – scheduled for May – had already been postponed, with both the clay and grass-court seasons abandoned entirely. The ATP and WTA tours are both suspended until at least July 13.

On Friday, the LTA confirmed their financial package – aimed at protecting the grassroots but also supporting professional players and coaches – looked to ensure that “tennis in Britain emerges from this period in as strong and healthy a position as possible, and that the sport is able to resume its unique role in keeping the nation active as soon as conditions allow.”

LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd said: “The first priority at this time is the health and wellbeing of everybody, and our thoughts are with anyone who has been affected by the coronavirus.

“Our sport is far from exempt from its impact, and this pandemic has the potential to put the continued future growth of tennis at significant risk.

“We know that many involved in tennis in Britain are concerned about their futures and are facing significant challenges, and so our primary objective in announcing these unprecedented measures is to ensure clubs and venues remain viable and coaches and officials are not lost to the sport.”

The LTA said they have also announced furloughing measures to their workforce, while Lloyd and the organisation’s executive team will be taking 20 per cent wage cuts.

The LTA’s package of support includes repayment holidays of six months for all existing LTA facility loans; a refund of registration fees for 2019/20; a £13.5million hardship fund for venues offering interest free loans up to £5,000; and financial support grants and interest-free loans for LTA accredited coaches and officials.

For the professional game, there will be continued funding for development centres and the two national academies; continued funding of grants to players on the LTA Player Pathway and Wheelchair World Class Programmes; and new support grants for British singles players ranked 101-750 on the ATP and WTA Tours, and for doubles players ranked 101-250 on the ATP and WTA tours.

The LTA said that “in return for some of the financial support grants and loans being provided, coaches, venues and players that benefit from the extra LTA support during this period will be asked to commit time to contribute back to the sport and their local communities, including undertaking activity to help open up tennis to more people in their local area once the sport is able to resume”.

Additional reporting by the Press Association.