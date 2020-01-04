loyalty,-not-money,-is-what-kept-me-at-tottenham-hotspur,-says-toby-alderweireld

Toby Alderweireld says he chose loyalty over money in order to stay at Tottenham. The Belgium centre-back, 30, was in the final year of his contract and had interest from Roma before extending his Spurs deal last month.

Other considerations included family, with his wife Shani Van Mieghem expecting their second child. And Jose Mourinho’s appointment helped him decide to extend his five-year stay at the club.

“Financially the club made a good effort that showed me they really wanted me so that gave me respect,” said Alderweireld. “I could maybe earn a lot more somewhere else, but then I chose loyalty, that’s worth something as well.

“I talked to my wife, we have a second kid on the way. First of all, I asked her: ‘What do you want?’ She said she’s happy to stay, she loves it here, but that I can choose whatever I want. That gave me the opportunity to explore everything that I wanted.

“But the more that I thought about a new episode somewhere else, the more I thought, ‘No, I just want to stay.’ I’ve always been happy here since day one. I’ve felt very wanted here and have a very good connection with the fans.

“Then, of course, the last step was the manager, who really believed in me. I had a good connection with him from day one. So all those small steps took me into the big decision to stay.”

Mourinho had wanted Alderweireld during his time at Manchester United but a move never materialised, with Harry Maguire eventually making his record-breaking switch to Old Trafford.

Spurs face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup looking to bounce back from poor results against Norwich and Southampton in previous matches, with Mourinho telling his players he has not been happy.

“If you are not performing well, he’s angry. That’s normal,” Alderweireld said. “He’s a winner. When we don’t win, he’s not happy. That’s very simple.

“He’s a manager you don’t want to let down. It’s a negative that you don’t want him angry. It’s not about wanting to let him down.

“We had a good connection with the manager before. We achieved a lot of big things. And it’s the same now – everyone believes in what Jose says and thinks and how we need to play.“

Spurs will go in search of their first trophy in 12 years, since Boro manager Jonathan Woodgate scored the winner in the 2008 League Cup final. But Alderweireld believes the progress made under Mauricio Pochettino is comparable to silverware.