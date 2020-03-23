Lowe’s donates $10 million to help medical professionals get protective gear during COVID-19 pandemic

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — While hospitals nationwide face shortages
of essential items during the coronavirus pandemic, Lowe’s is stepping in to
help.

The company is donating $10 million in essential protective
products for medical professionals.

It’s part of a $25 million initiative to help support the
company’s workers, customers and surrounding communities as the pandemic takes
hold.

Lowe’s stores will also work under adjusted hours beginning
Monday, March 23. The adjustments will give workers more time to restock and sanitize
stores:

“We are temporarily reducing hours and closing all stores at 8: 30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and at 7 p.m. on Sunday, effective Monday, March 23. This will provide additional time for essential product replenishment and to thoroughly clean and sanitize our stores daily. In addition to our enhanced cleaning efforts across the store, we’ve taken increasing measures to ensure our cashiers and front-end teams are regularly cleaning their work areas and registers after each customer interaction.” Marvin Ellison/Lowe’s CEO

Some of the money will also go to the Employee Relief Fund to
help workers in times of disaster and crisis.

