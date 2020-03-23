lowe’s-donates-$10-million-to-help-medical-professionals-get-protective-gear-during-covid-19-pandemic

by: FOX59 Web

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — While hospitals nationwide face shortages

of essential items during the coronavirus pandemic, Lowe’s is stepping in to

help.

The company is donating $10 million in essential protective

products for medical professionals.

It’s part of a $25 million initiative to help support the

company’s workers, customers and surrounding communities as the pandemic takes

hold.

Lowe’s stores will also work under adjusted hours beginning

Monday, March 23. The adjustments will give workers more time to restock and sanitize

stores:

“We are temporarily reducing hours and closing all stores at 8: 30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and at 7 p.m. on Sunday, effective Monday, March 23. This will provide additional time for essential product replenishment and to thoroughly clean and sanitize our stores daily. In addition to our enhanced cleaning efforts across the store, we’ve taken increasing measures to ensure our cashiers and front-end teams are regularly cleaning their work areas and registers after each customer interaction.” Marvin Ellison/Lowe’s CEO

Some of the money will also go to the Employee Relief Fund to

help workers in times of disaster and crisis.