low-visibility-causes-pile-ups-at-chennai-bengaluru-highway;-10-injured

The collision took place when a car hit the back of a truck. (Representational)

Vellore (Tamil Nadu):

As many as 10 people were injured in a multiple-vehicle collision that took place near Walajahpet Toll Plaza on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway in Chennai on Tuesday.

A thick layer of smoke engulfed the city following the burning of old articles on the occasion of the Bhogi festival, leading to low visibility in the region.

The collision took place when a car, moving towards Chennai on Tuesday morning, hit the back of a truck.

Subsequently, nine other vehicles following the car also collided.

However, no casualties were reported from the spot and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.