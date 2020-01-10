low-alcohol-pear-spritz-recipe 

This low-alcohol cocktail is easy to make yet so beautiful and sophisticated. It’s going to be your new favourite!

Prep time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

50ml Lyre’s Dry Vermouth

10ml Lyre’s Absinthe

10ml lime juice

1 drop of Spice Drops cinnamon & clove

Sassy Poirée (pear cider), to top

Pear slices and a mint sprig, to garnish

GLASS

copa glass

METHOD