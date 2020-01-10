Home NEWS Low-alcohol pear spritz recipe 

Non-alcoholic pear spritz recipe 
A beautifully crisp tipple that’ll fast become a favourite 

Credit:
La Maison Wellness

This low-alcohol cocktail is easy to make yet so beautiful and sophisticated. It’s going to be your new favourite!  

Prep time: 5 minutes 

INGREDIENTS 

  • 50ml Lyre’s Dry Vermouth
  • 10ml Lyre’s Absinthe
  •  10ml lime juice
  • 1 drop of Spice Drops cinnamon & clove
  •  Sassy Poirée (pear cider), to top 
  • Pear slices and a mint sprig, to garnish 

GLASS 

  • copa glass

METHOD 

  1. Pour all the ingredients except the cider into the shaker.
  2. Shake hard for a few seconds, strain over ice in your copa glass.
  3. Top up with Poirée, give a gentle stir, garnish with fresh pear and mint et voilà!

