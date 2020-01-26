lover-of-las-vegas-shooter-stephen-paddock-caught-with-fake-gun-in-new-zealand

January 25, 2020 | 10: 55pm

New Zealand police seized a fake pistol from the mistress of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock after she flashed it at a newspaper reporter and claimed it was real, according to a report.

The mistress was known to be dating Paddock, who also had a long-term girlfriend, but her name remains a mystery; she had fled to the island in the wake of the massacre.

Authorities confiscated the phony firearm after she pulled it from her handbag in front of a reporter at the New Zealand Herald, the paper reported.

The woman, whom the paper did not identify, originally told the paper she had a real pistol that she was carrying for her safety.

“I have a permit to conceal and carry it with me,” she said during the interview outside an Auckland shopping mall.

Marylou Danley and Paddock Facebook

The paper reported the apparent weapon to the police, who visited her home and seized it after determining it to be a fake.

“Inquiries were made this evening and a replica pistol was located and it has been surrendered to police for destruction,” cops told the paper. A female has been warned for unlawfully carrying an imitation firearm.”

The mistress told the paper she had fled to New Zealand after her former lover killed 58 people at a Vegas music festival in October 2017.

“I have been living here a while but I didn’t want anyone to know,” she told the paper.

“The investigation is still ongoing in the States. I still live with a lot of guilt knowing I could have potentially prevented it so as a result, I have a lot of people who want me dead for failing to do something.”

The mistress reportedly maintained a sexual relationship with Paddock for several years as he dated his longtime girlfriend Marilou Danley.