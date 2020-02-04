Lovebox 2020 line-up: Robyn, Kaytranada and more added to Gunnersbury Park festival
Robyn, Kaytranada and Georgia are among a new wave of artists set to join the line-up at this year’s Lovebox.
The Gunnersbury Park festival will extend to three days this summer for the first time ever, from June 12-14, and has already locked in some suitably big names — with the like Tyler, The Creator, Khalid, Charli XCX and Jorja Smith all confirmed.
Now, they’ve bolstered the bill with a host of new artists, with Swedish pop icon Robyn chief among them.
Innovative Canadian producer Kaytranada will also be involved, as will rising dance-pop artist Georgia.
Other new additions include BBC Sound of 2020 winner Celeste, American rapper and singer Tierra Whack and dance giants Chase and Status.
Annie Mac, Easy Life, BADBADNOTGOOD, Sampa The Great and Fatboy Slim are among the other fresh arrivals.
Check out the full line-up below.
How to get tickets for Lovebox 2020
Tickets are on sale now, with weekend passes starting at £155. Buy them here.
Lovebox 2020 line-up
Already confirmed:
Tyler, The Creator
Disclosure
Khalid
Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Hot Chip
Jorja Smith
Little Simz
Mabel
Peggy Gou
JME
Just announced:
Robyn
Kaytranada
Tierra Whack
Fatboy Slim
Denis Sulta
Mella Dee
Chase and Status
Shy FX
Annie Mac
Sonny Fodera
Michael Bibi
Loco Dice
Luke Unabomber
Folamour
Louise Chen
Krystal Klear
Jennifer Cardini
DJ Harvey
Georgia
BADBADNOTGOOD
GOLDLINK
Sampa The Great
Joy Crookes
Easy Life
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Santi
Cici
Channel Tres
HAAi
Lucky Daye
Snoh Aalegra
Lava La Rue
Dance System
Hot Blood
Wuh Oh
James Organ
Mason Collective
Places Faces