lovebox-2020-line-up:-robyn,-kaytranada-and-more-added-to-gunnersbury-park-festival

Robyn, Kaytranada and Georgia are among a new wave of artists set to join the line-up at this year’s Lovebox.

The Gunnersbury Park festival will extend to three days this summer for the first time ever, from June 12-14, and has already locked in some suitably big names — with the like Tyler, The Creator, Khalid, Charli XCX and Jorja Smith all confirmed.

Now, they’ve bolstered the bill with a host of new artists, with Swedish pop icon Robyn chief among them.

Innovative Canadian producer Kaytranada will also be involved, as will rising dance-pop artist Georgia.

Other new additions include BBC Sound of 2020 winner Celeste, American rapper and singer Tierra Whack and dance giants Chase and Status.

Annie Mac, Easy Life, BADBADNOTGOOD, Sampa The Great and Fatboy Slim are among the other fresh arrivals.

Check out the full line-up below.

How to get tickets for Lovebox 2020

Tickets are on sale now, with weekend passes starting at £155. Buy them here.

Lovebox 2020 line-up

Already confirmed:

Tyler, The Creator

Disclosure

Khalid

Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Hot Chip

Jorja Smith

Little Simz

Mabel

Peggy Gou

JME

Just announced:

Robyn

Kaytranada

Tierra Whack

Fatboy Slim

Denis Sulta

Mella Dee

Chase and Status

Shy FX

Annie Mac

Sonny Fodera

Michael Bibi

Loco Dice

Luke Unabomber

Folamour

Louise Chen

Krystal Klear

Jennifer Cardini

DJ Harvey

Georgia

BADBADNOTGOOD

GOLDLINK

Sampa The Great

Joy Crookes

Easy Life

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Santi

Cici

Channel Tres

HAAi

Lucky Daye

Snoh Aalegra

Lava La Rue

Dance System

Hot Blood

Wuh Oh

James Organ

Mason Collective

Places Faces