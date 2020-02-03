Love your job? Brag about it: Top Workplace nominations now open

New Year’s resolutions often center around personal goals and aspirations but resolving to focus on a business’ best practices shouldn’t be overlooked.

If you work for or run a company that offers an outstanding work environment for employees, where their contributions are valued and celebrated, the Post-Dispatch’s Top Workplaces campaign is a great way to let your company shine.Nominations for the 2020 Top Workplaces are due Feb. 14 at stltoday.com/nominate or by calling 314-561-9028. The Top Workplaces section publishes in the Post-Dispatch in June.Participating in Top Workplaces is free and open to any organization with 50 or more employees in the greater St. Louis area: public, private, nonprofit and government entities are all eligible.Once a company is nominated, employees complete an anonymous, 24-question survey to evaluate their workplaces. Top Workplace winners score high among their peers on effective leadership, strong values and clear direction for the company.Energage, the Post-Dispatch’s research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for 50 major metro newspapers. Last year, 2.5 million employees across the country were surveyed for Top Workplace inclusion at more than 7,500 organizations.For the St. Louis region, which includes more than a dozen counties in Missouri and Illinois, 223 organizations were surveyed in 2019. Winners included Daugherty Business Solutions, TJ Wies Contracting Inc. and Top Flite Financial Inc. in the large, medium and small categories.Organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover and are better equipped to deliver results, according to Energage research.“In more than a decade, we’ve surveyed more than 19 million people nationwide, and time and time again, our results show a strong workplace culture inspires employees to do their best,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “By far, the most successful organizations are the ones employees believe in.”

