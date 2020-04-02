🔥Love Wedding Repeat: New Netflix movie is sure to be a favorite🔥

Love Wedding Repeat – Netflix movies – Credit: Riccardo Ghilardi Love Wedding Repeat is Netflix’s newest rom-com, with a twist, and it’s stacked cast, and the crazy storyline is sure to make it a favorite.The official trailer for the Netflix movie Love Wedding Repeat shows us a humorous look at a wedding day and all the issues that pop up when everyone comes together to celebrate the special day.Set to release on April 10, the Netflix original rom-com is sure to relieve some of your cabin fever from social distancing.In the Netflix movie, Jack (Sam Clafin) is attending his sister’s wedding, and in true British comedic form, things are brutally honest, things go wrong, there are slaps, kisses, laughs, and so much more going on.Elenor Tomlinson, Olivia Munn, Jack Farthing, Freida Pinto, Joel Fry, and Aisling Bea of Netflix’s Living With Yourself star in Love Wedding Repeat alongside Claflin.Here’s a look at the synopsis, via Netflix: Different versions of the same day unfold as Jack juggles difficult guests, unbridled chaos and potential romance at his sister’s wedding.So, does this mean we can expect a British version of Ground Hog Day or Happy Death Day type of movie? The trailer doesn’t explain that this is what is going on.The only glimpse of a redo of events is the words “Thousands of ways it could go wrong,” and when Bryan (Fry) says to Jack, “Have you ever thought, if just one thing in history changed, then you wouldn’t exist?”See for yourself in the trailer below!As you can see, there isn’t a lot of hints that things are being relived or precisely what the synopsis is talking about when it states, “different versions of the same day unfold.” So, I guess we will have to wait and see.Holding to the traditional rom-com form, there are hilarious moments and antics as well as the jealous boyfriend, old loves, new loves, and the one that got away. Many things seem to be going wrong, and all Jack wants is a good day for his sister.Netflix has done a great job recently with this movie genre releasing movies like Always Be My Maybe, Set it Up, and Falling Inn Love, to name a few. Love Wedding Repeat looks to be another feel-good rom-com.Will you be watching Love Wedding Repeat on Netflix on April 10?