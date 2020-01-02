love-island’s-tommy-fury-leaves-molly-mae-hague-cringing-with-topless-karaoke-session-on-maldives-getaway

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Love Island’s Tommy Fury rang in the New Year in the most Tommy Fury way possible – by downing shots and getting on the karaoke.

An embarrassed Molly-Mae Hague shared a video from their idyllic Maldives getaway, showing the moment the 20-year-old got on the mic in front of an empty bar.

Unfortunately, he didn’t bless us all with another rendition of Miley Cyrus’ The Climb, but instead belted out an Elvis Presley number.

Hannah Montana would not be impressed.

And the boxer wasn’t quite done there, opting for a rendition of Tracy Chapman’s Fast Car as his girlfriend giggled at the sight.

A total bop, so we don’t really blame him.

While it doesn’t look like Molly joined her beau on stage at any point, the 20-year-old did give us all a glimpse at their selection of shots, telling fans: ‘This can’t end well’.

The Love Island runners-up are currently holidaying in the Maldives, making us all insanely jealous with their Instagram antics.

But it hasn’t been all fun and games for the social media influencer, who managed to ‘burn her skin off’ during some intense watersport action.

Showing off a nasty looking burn on her arm, Molly told her followers: ‘Most traumatic thing I’ve ever done but probably the funniest moment of my life too.

‘Burnt all the skin off both elbows holding onto a watersports doughnut for dear life.’

She also shared a close-up snap of her face, joking that she had been ‘bitten alive’.

Can a girl live?

The couple first met in the Love Island villa last summer and, despite not winning the show, they have been inseparable ever since.

And Molly previously admitted she’s hoping to come back from their romantic holiday with a ring on her finger.

‘The thing is I wouldn’t be surprised if he did pop the question when we’re in the Maldives over New Year,’ she told MailOnline.

‘I don’t waste my time, I wouldn’t want to be in a relationship with someone thinking, “this is only short term”.

‘We’re going to be together forever. I’m looking forward to having a rock on my finger!’

Over to you, Tommy…





