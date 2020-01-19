love-island’s-theo-campbell-protects-his-eyes-as-girlfriend-kaz-crossley-pops-champagne-bottle

Love Island star Theo Campbell made sure to protect his eyes while his girlfriend Kaz Crossley popped open a champagne bottle during her birthday celebrations.

The two lovebirds swapped the British weather for the tropical sun as they travelled to Thailand for Kaz’s 25th birthday.

To make the milestone celebration better, Love Island besties Amber Gill, Anna Vakili, Francesca Allen, and Harley Brash joined them on their getaway.

Walking along Phuket’s famous beach, the party started with Kaz’s name sprawled across the big screen before the former Islander began to carefully open a champagne bottle.

Uploading the moment onto his Instagram story, Theo jokingly covered his eyes as his girlfriend tried her best to make sure the cork wouldn’t go flying.

That’s love right there.

He captioned it: ‘That’s how you do it.’

Despite losing vision in his right eye after a champagne cork ‘split it in half’, the star has found the humour in his situation.

Back in August 2019, the athlete explained how he split his eye in half after an accident while on holiday in Ibiza.

He had posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed with Kaz and he could be seen sporting a large patch over his eye.

‘Thanks for all the messages and support I’ve got over the last couple days they’re all very much appreciated!’ he wrote in the caption.

‘So yeah basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I’ve lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half, who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me…’

Meanwhile, things are just as dramatic on the winter series of Love Island and it’s only the first week.

Twins Jess and Eve Gale were separated after Eve became the first person to be dumped from the Cape Town villa.

A few days before, heir Ollie Smith quit the show just after three days after realising how much he missed his ex-girlfriend.

His exit came at the same time he was blasted for trophy hunting.

New arrival Connagh Howard was deemed a ‘snake’ by Connor Durman after the newbie chose Sophie Piper to couple up with.

Phew, that’s a lot to take in.





