love-island’s-sophie-piper-warned-about-‘manipulative’-connor-durman-by-body-language-expert

Sophie Piper might want to pay attention to Connor Durman’s tattoos when Love Island continues, as Metro.co.uk’s body language expert Judi James think they’re a bad sign.

At only 21 years old, the medical PA has headed into the villa in the hope of finding love, marriage and babies – her words, not ours.

But Judi James is not convinced Sophie has made the best choice in coffee bean salesman Connor, saying: ‘[Sophie] is perfect except that I think she may be a rather bad judge of characters to have a relationship with.

‘When you go out to buy a dress, you look at the label, the price, you might read what the fabric is before you buy. She should have looked at his tattoos. Read them, it’s all there.’

She continued: ‘All the flowers, there’s a real mixture of psychologies going on down there. He’s got a picture of a woman either in a state of pain or orgasm. The tattoo is saying, “get me away from this”.’

It seems like Judi isn’t the only person to get bad vibes from Connor, with fans noticing the 25-year-old turn within seconds after not getting a great reaction to his laddish threesome confession.

Despite the pair getting off to a good start with eye contact and physical touch, Judi sees the moment as a big ol’ red flag for Sophie.

‘Because she made a slight joke based on something that he’d already said, he goes like that into sulk mode,’ she said.

‘That was manipulative of him and he even flinched. At that early stage, when they haven’t even got a relationship, she should move away.

‘We’re talking thin skin there. He might be a very nice guy, but that behaviour was way beyond the bounds.’

Love Island returns tonight at 9pm on ITV 2.





