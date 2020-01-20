love-island’s-sophie-piper-‘stresses’-over-connor-durman’s-date-with-new-bombshell-rebecca-gormley-in-sneak-preview

Love Island’s Sophie Piper is freaking out about Connor Durman’s date with new bombshell Rebecca Gormley in scenes that air tomorrow night.

Rebecca entered the South African villa during the dirty dancing challenge where it was revealed she’d be meeting Connor in private in the Hideaway.

During tonight’s Aftersun, Laura Whitmore gave viewers a sneak preview of Rochelle Humes’ sister’s reaction to the date news and audiences saw her panic over whether her former partner’s head will turn.

‘I’m feeling a bit stressed,’ Sophie said as she confided in Paige Turley and Leanne Amaning.

‘Obviously I’ve got to know Connagh with a G and stuff. I feel like if anything, it’s made me like original Connor more.’

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Sophie continued: ‘I do feel a bit stressed about the situation because obviously at the moment, I feel like I have a strong connection with Connor and I have realised that more over the past couple days.

‘I just want to tell him.’

Just tell him already!

Sophie’s not the only one worrying though, as it looks like Rebecca’s arrival will throw a spanner in the works for Callum Jones and Shaughna Phillips.

At the end of this evening’s scenes, it was revealed that Callum and Connor’s heart rates were raised the most by Rebecca’s moves in the challenge and as a result, they were both chosen for her first date.

In the closing scenes of the show, Shaughna’s face dropped as a text revealed her man would be sent into the Hideaway to enjoy some time alone with Rebecca.

And the trailer for tomorrow’s episode revealed tensions are running high.

In the teaser, Callum tells Rebecca: ‘You’re beautiful you know.’

Over in the Beach Hut, Shaughna fumes: ‘Rebecca didn’t choose him, his heart chose her.’

Will they be heading to splittsville ahead of the next recoupling?

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2.





