Love Island's Sophie Piper reveals how she thinks Shaughna Phillips will cope after Casa Amor drama

Having left the villa shortly before Casa Amor kicked off, Sophie Piper is now following the Love Island action via ITV2 with the rest of us.

The model made her exit last week and in the days since, carnage has occurred with her good pal Shaughna Phillips being ditched by Callum Jones.

Prior to the twist, which brings the drama every series, Shaughna and Callum had seemed one of the villa’s most promising couples and were favourites to win.

Speaking on this week’s episode of Off The Island, Sophie admitted she’s “very shocked” by the turn of events and revealed how she thinks Shaughna will cope in the coming days.

“I feel like as soon as they left for Casa Amor, she was just putting thoughts in her head [that he would recouple with someone else] and I thought, ‘Why are you doing that?, please don’t think like that’,” she said.

“I know it will be so stressful for her. I wish I was there to comfort her because she was always there for me. She’s a strong girl anyway so I hope she copes up with it ok.”

Sophie also revealed who she thinks it playing a game – *cough* Mike Boateng – and picked the pair who deserve the £50,000 prize most.

Opting for Paige Turley and Finn Tapp, she said: “They’ve been a strong couple and they’re the most genuine people, who actually like each other.”

Watch Off The Island above. Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2 at 9pm.