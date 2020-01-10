love-island’s-sophie-piper-opens-up-on-difficult-past-with-sister-rochelle-humes

Sophie Piper has spoken about her complicated past relationship with sister Rochelle Humes ahead of her Love Island debut.

The 21-year-old medical PA, who recently flew over to the new villa in South Africa along with the new cast of sexy singletons, will be looking for love when Love Island returns on Sunday.

Best known as the lookalike sister of This Morning presenter Rochelle (you’ve probably seen them on Instagram together), the pair have only grown close in recent years, with Rochelle only learning about the existence of a third sister, Lili, in 2019.

‘There was a period where we weren’t in contact,’ Sophie told MailOnline.

‘It was weird growing up not knowing Rochelle but since we have spoken we speak every day so it is nice all of us being in each other’s lives now.

‘My middle sister Lili went to school with [Love Island’s Kem Cetinay] so that’s how we know him. Obviously he was at the same school as me. It’s funny how it’s all linked together.’

Speaking about the reunion of the sisters back in May, Rochelle said: ‘We are literally the same people, Marvin was like, “OMG, there’s more of you”. We’ve spoken every day since – Jeremy Kyle style. It’s like we’ve known each other all our lives.’

Having already been urged by her big sister to ‘bring back a keeper’, Sophie admitted that she was looking to The Saturdays singer and her husband Marvin Humes for relationship inspo in the villa.

‘Both my sisters have really nice relationships so it would be nice to get along with someone well,’ she said.

Love Island returns Sunday 12 January at 9pm on ITV 2.





