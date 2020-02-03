Love Island's Sophie Piper insists she's 'so excited' to speak to Connor Durman after villa exit

Sophie Piper has revealed she’s hoping to reconnect with her former Love Island beau Connor Durman after leaving the villa.

The 21-year-old was dumped from the show on Sunday (February 2) after ending up in the bottom two couples when viewers were asked to vote for their favourites.

The fates of Sophie and Mike Boateng, and Wallace Wilson and Rebecca Gormley, were then in the hand of their fellow Islanders, who were told they could save one person from each couple.

Rebecca and Mike were then chosen to stay, leaving Sophie and Wallace packing their bags.

Love Island 2020: Series 6 – In pictures

One of this series’ original stars, Sophie was in a happy couple with Connor at the start of the series.

When a shock twist saw him leave, many viewers – and her fellow Islanders – questioned why she didn’t choose to follow him home.

In the weeks since, Sophie has enjoyed dates with other men and drawn further criticism for begging Nas Majeed to save her in the last recoupling.

Former couple: Sophie and Connor did clash during the series (ITV)

But speaking after her exit, she insisted she’s “so excited” to speak to Connor again.

“I can’t wait to see Connor when I get back,” she said. “It would be nice to go on a few dates and see what happens. I am very nervous to speak to him. I keep thinking, ‘Will he even answer a DM?’ because I don’t have his number.”

Sophie also revealed that she did “debate” following Connor out of the villa last month.

Farewell: Sophie and Wallace said their goodbyes (ITV Pictures)

“I just thought, there’s no way I can get to know someone else like I did with him all over again,” she said. “I didn’t want to either. But at the same time I didn’t want my experience to end from me leaving off my own back so that’s why I wanted to stay.

“I spoke to him before he left and I couldn’t really get everything out that I wanted to say because I was so in shock. I was waffling on.

“It was a thought in mind that he could leave and move on from me.”

The remaining Islanders shouldn’t get too comfortable in their couples as the show’s infamous Casa Amor twist is about to take place.

A whopping 12 new cast mates will join the show, with the current gang being split between two villas.

Among them are three models, a butler in the buff and someone who already knows Jess Gale. Get to know the Casa Amor bombshells here.

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2 at 9pm.