love-island’s-sophie-piper-‘could-potentially-face-damages-if-she-talks-about-sister-rochelle-humes’

Love Island’s Sophie Piper has yet to open up about her famous sister Rochelle Humes on the ITV2 reality show – and there could be good reason for it.

Despite giving insight into her complicated relationship with the This Morning star before the new winter series kicked off, the 21-year-old contestant has kept quiet about the former Saturdays singer.

While there’s still plenty of time for Sophie to get candid about Rochelle, it’s likely there could be non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) stopping her from spilling the tea.

An NDA is a legally binding contract that establishes a confidential relationship, with the parties agreeing sensitive information they may obtain will not be made available to any others.

Speaking exclusively to Metro.co.uk, Dan Badham, an associate in the commercial team at Cripps Pemberton Greenish said: ‘Despite the reportedly close relationship between Sophie and Rochelle, we cannot rule out the possibility that Sophie was asked to sign an NDA or otherwise agreed to be bound by obligations of confidentiality.

‘The value of Rochelle’s brand as a presenter is partly characterised by her “clean” image.

‘We would, therefore, expect that she would want to protect this and a well-structured NDA, with a clear definition of what constitutes “confidential information” is a useful tool for achieving this purpose.’

Dan continued: ‘It is also worth remembering that Rochelle frequently works with ITV, who may be keen for Sophie not to damage this working relationship by making any revelations which are too private or sensitive (however exciting this may be for viewers).

‘If an NDA or other obligation of confidentiality is in place and is breached the usual remedies are to claim damages and/or seek an injunction in court to stop any more sharing of information which is subject to the NDA or confidentiality obligation.

‘Where breach of confidentiality obligations affects brand value the damages could be significant.’

Of course, we don’t know for certain whether there is an NDA in place between Sophie and Rochelle – and even if there is, their existence is usually confidential.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





