love-island’s-sophie-piper-and-mike-boateng-clash-is-a-game-changer:-we-should-celebrate-rochelle-humes’-sister-for-years-to-come

Let’s face it, we all underestimated Sophie Piper on Love Island and then last night she proved herself to be the true hero of the villa when she shut down Mike Boateng in the most eloquent and dignified ‘clash’ there’s ever been on the ITV2 show.

For context, last Friday’s nail-biting cliffhanger saw Connagh Howard throw a humongous spanner in the works when he decided to couple up with Sophie, despite Connor Durman’s adamance they had the strongest relationship in the house.

However, everyone apart from Connor took it upon themselves to berate Connagh – aka Connor with a G – even though he owed Connor no loyalty, there is definitely a spark with Sophie while he hasn’t bragged about a threesome or sleeping with over 100 women or sparked hundreds of Ofcom complaints.

And Mike seemed more annoyed than anyone, sitting down with Connagh to explain where he thinks the model went wrong. Big mistake. Sophie caught wind of Mike’s conversation and put the police officer firmly in his place, quite beautifully. There was no screaming, or wild accusations being tossed around like a beach ball, instead, Sophie very calmly told Mike to mind his own.

Metro.co.uk’s body and behavioural expert Judi James explains why this was such a pivotal moment in Love Island history to be celebrated for years to come.

‘Did Mike not watch last summer’s Love Island? The once where Curtis and Amy paired off early and then sat smugly dolling out relationship advice like an old married couple just before splitting up in the most traumatic and high-drama way?’ Judi gasped.

‘PC Mike seems to be a lovely guy but he clearly seemed to think that an early coupling with Leanne gave him the power role in the house and his alpha behaviour has seen him in full splay pose as he calls contestants into what has looked like his love clinic. When rival alpha Connagh arrived late to the group to apparently steal Sophie from under his ‘boy’ Connor’s chompers, Mike rolled into action by taking Connagh to one side for a bit of a manly chat.

‘In Love Island this would normally be the cue for the apparently passive Sophie to fall back into little Connor’s arms and teeth, but instead we witnessed one of what I would call the best Love Island moments ever as she dropped her dimples and swung into action, telling Mike off for interfering, and all in a very grown-up, assertive way, shredding his alpha status in the process.

‘Even better, she went in a second time, taking pal Shaughna in with her to share the fun. I’ve seen Love Island women get stuck in many times, but always with the classic head-wobble, pointing finger and shouting technique that looks like a state of aggressive arousal, but Sophie and Shaughna were forensic rather than angry and dramatic.

‘Mike did self-diminish to apologise, but his exit line of “You know you can always come to me for advice” suggests he’s still keen to sit on his relationship counsellor seat, although he did apologise later to Connagh.

‘This is of course more about a territorial alpha power battle than it is about pairing-off and it should run on unless Connagh submits, which would mean Connor making another move on Sophie (Watch my videos here to see how keen I am on that relationship (not!).’

Love Island fans couldn’t be less turned on by Connor if they tried, and we’re not the only ones shipping Sophie and Conoagh to go all the way.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





