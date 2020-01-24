Love Island’s Sophie and Connor have tense argument before recoupling – will they split?

Love Island fans lookout – we’re in for an explosive instalment this evening and it’s all because of a shock recoupling.

In tonight’s first look, Connor Durman and Sophie Piper find themselves in the middle of a tense argument over her reaction to the new boys, Luke Trotman and Luke Mabbott.

Although she told them she was relatively settled with Connor, Sophie said she would definitely get to know them – how polite.

But Connor didn’t see things that way, and in a confrontation, told her he would “lose his st”.

It transpires Sophie has also said one of the Lukes is attractive, prompting Connor to yell: “My bird is saying how fit some other geezer is!”

Connor adds later on to Sophie: “It did annoy me because it felt like you were rubbing it in my face.”

We all remember this has happened a few times where a new boy has prompted a jealous reaction from Connor.

This latest row causes Sophie to storm off – has she had enough this time?

Elsewhere, one of the Lukes decides to take Leanne Amaning for a breakfast date.

Naturally this doesn’t go down well with Mike Boateng, who seems to feel a bit threatened from the whole ordeal.

Love Island recoupling shakes things up (©ITV)

But after previously agreeing to go slow with Leanne, is it the beginning of the end for these two as a new flame ignites?

Later on, there’s a recoupling where the girls have to choose who they wants as a partner.

Will one of the original boys find themselves in trouble when the decision comes down to the ladies?

Love Island airs weeknights and Saturdays on ITV2 at 9pm