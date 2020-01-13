love-island’s-shaughna-phillips’-mocks-cheating-ex-who-wept-outside-her-house:-‘i-was-furious’

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips revealed an ex wept outside her house in his car as she moved on with someone else.

The 25-year-old newcomer arrived for the first in the South Africa villa yesterday to kick off her loved-up winter, and dropped a major hint that her relationship history was a rough one.

Speaking to the other girls as they waited for the boys to arrive, Shaughna said she falls for ‘cocky know-it-alls that sell you the dream’, causing Paige Turley to ask if she’d had a bad experience.

‘What, could you tell!?,’ she laughed, before adding: ‘I don’t like to talk about it. But… yeah, big style, cheated on me with my next door neighbour.’

Though it didn’t take long to reveal that one ex in particular had a bit of a hold on her – which made it super awkward when she tried to start afresh with someone new.

Heading out for a first date in London, she revealed that things were going well… until they headed back to hers, to find a boyfriend waiting.

‘My most recent ex-boyfriend was sat outside my house in his car crying,’ she revealed.

(Top tip guys: that is not exactly the best way to win a girls’ heart. It’s actually pretty creepy.)

‘I was furious,’ she said. ‘The date didn’t know how to react and just pretended to be on the phone.’

‘I ended up being with him for a year and a half after that,’ she added.

… Then he cheated on her.

Despite the past heartbreak, things seem to be getting off to a good start for Shaughna, with an immediate connection with 23-year-old Callum Jones.

Spying each other immediately, the couple have already become firm faves with the viewers for their natural connection.

But are things could already be on the rocks with the sudden arrivals of twins Eve and Jess Gale, who have to choose a boy each to steal for themselves, leaving two girls vulnerable to be dumped from the island.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





