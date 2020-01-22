love-island’s-shaughna-phillips-dictates-stern-warning-to-rebecca-gormley-via-callum-jones

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips dictated a stern warning to Rebecca Gormley to stay away from her man Callum Jones, via the medium of text message, of course.

Proving herself to be ever the wordsmith, Shaughna made sure that she made Callum’s intentions very clear to the new arrival.

Did someone say territorial? Not us, we’re living for it, hun.

Luckily, we now have concrete evidence of the best piece of literature for the new decade so far. Honestly, Shakespeare who?

‘So basically,’ Callum started reading. ‘I feel like when I spoke to you earlier, I told you was happy with Shaughna. but I need to elaborate on it…

‘I am closed off from getting to know anyone else, because all my eggs are in Shaughna’s basket.’

He (and by he, we mean Shaughna) added: ‘And the basket is locked safe. So locked it’s laughable.

‘Thank you for your time. Have a smashing day. PS. BACK OFF!!’

Like any great playwright, Shaughna obviously had to be there for the debut performance of her masterpiece. And to be fair, we think it went pretty well.

Shaughna has already been at the centre of one of the most iconic moments of the series so far thanks to her stunningly relatebale comments after Rebecca’s initial entrance.

‘Shall we go and smash a few toasties?’ she asked the rest of the girls as they retreated back into the villa.

We’ve already seen how livid Shaughna gets after Callum is taken by Rebecca for a little one-on-one session in the Hideaway. She’ll need a few more toasties after that, we reckon.

And don’t even get us started on the fact that we have yet another dreaded recoupling right around the corner. We just can’t take the pressure!

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV 2.





