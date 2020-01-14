love-island’s-shaughna-has-a-tattoo-with-a-very-special-meaning

Plenty of our Love Island 2020 cast have their fair share of tattoos – but Shaughna Phillips’ inking on her left arm has a more poignant meaning than most.

Shaughna’s tattoo is dedicated to her late father Eddie, after he lost his battle to cancer in December 2016.

The tattoo reads: “Hanging out in the clouds under the moon,” with her father’s signature accompanying it.

Discussing why she got the tattoo, Shaughna explained on her Instagram: “My dad hated tattoos and said he would never let me get one, so it was only right I didn’t listen to him and went and got one with his signature on it.”

It may still be early days in the South African villa, but already things are getting tense in Love Island.

Last night’s Love Island saw Shaughna vulnerable in the villa after Eve decided to recouple with Callum.

Leanne is also at risk of being dumped from the villa, after Jess decided she wanted to couple up with Mike.

