love-island’s-rebecca-causes-major-couples-to-wobble-in-first-look

Love Island 2020 has undoubtedly taken a turn for the dramatic in recent nights and it’s all thanks to new girl Rebecca Gormley.

The fiery Geordie has not only set pulses racing, but she’s turned more than one head of the existing boys, too.

Last night, she got to know Callum Jones and it seemed the pair were getting on well, despite what Shaughna Phillips thought.

And it seems in tonight’s first look, she’s about to cause more trouble in the South African villa.

After getting closer to Callum, Rebecca insists she’s going to follow her heart, not her allegiance to the girls.

She takes Finley Tapp for a chat and he makes the surprising revelation that his head could easily be turned by someone else, despite being in a fairly stable couple with Paige Turley.

What’s more, she then tries it on with Connagh Howard while Siannise Fudge watches on.

The girls encourage the Bristolian to go and get her man – even though he isn’t really hers – and it looks like an awkward moment straight out of Yewande Biala’s books is about to happen again.

As the next recoupling grows ever closer, will Rebecca cause a couple of hearts to break?

And are all the couples as strong as we once thought they were?

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV at 9pm