love-island’s-paige-turley-to-‘open-up-about-relationship-with-ex-boyfriend-lewis-capaldi’-in-villa

Lewis Capaldi’s ex-girlfriend Paige Turley is one of the Love Island 2020 contestants and it’s predicted that she will open up about their romance.

Ahead of her villa arrival, the 22-year-old West Lothian native revealed that the Someone You Loved singer is her ‘only claim to fame’, having dated from 2014 until 2016 after meeting in college.

Although many have been speculating that Paige will reveal all the ins and outs of her relationship with Lewis, celebrity psychic Chris Riley reckons she’ll be up for talking about it but she’ll refrain from painting him in a bad light or going into too much detail.

‘I don’t feel that Paige feels any animosity towards Lewis Capaldi,’ Chris exclusively told Metro.co.uk. ‘I feel they have a civil relationship.

‘I feel Paige will be open to chatting about the relationship to a certain extent, but I don’t think she will have a bad word to say about him.’

Paige has already confessed that she didn’t tell Lewis that she was headed to Cape Town, South Africa for the new winter Love Island series.

‘I didn’t tell him I was going in as it was top secret, so I only told my family,’ she said.

Continuing to Radio Times, Paige added: ‘Lewis is quite funny so I think he will definitely make a joke of it. He might even vote for me!

‘I would love to be a fly on the wall, not just for Lewis, but to see all my friends’ reactions, like, “What the hell is she doing on my television?”‘

Love Island is due to kick off tonight with Laura Whitmore at the helm.

Addressing her new position as Caroline Flack’s replacement, the host admitted: ‘It’s not ideal. The whole thing feels intimidating.’

She added to Radio Times: ‘I just want to do it justice and be me.’

Love Island kicks off tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Laura Whitmore interrupts The Masked Singer with Love Island advert and we’re too excited

MORE: Love Island comedian Steff Todd drops hilarious Katie Price and Gemma Collins impressions ahead of launch





