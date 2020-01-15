love-island’s-paige-turley-‘shocked’-by-ollie-williams’-sudden-exit-to-‘win-back-ex-girlfriend’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Love Island’s Paige Turley was left ‘shocked’ by Ollie Williams’ decision to leave the Cape Town villa and her reaction is set to play out in tonight’s episode.

It was revealed that the 23-year-old Cornish singleton had quit the ITV2 reality show after just three days, with him citing that he was hung up on an ex-girlfriend.

In scenes due to air this evening, Ollie explains his reasons for pulling out of the series to his other half Paige.

‘Getting to know you has been so, so lovely and you’re such a lovely girl, because you’re the first real girl I’ve started to get to know since my last girlfriend, that’s sort of made me realise that going through the motions with you and whatever, I’ve realised that I still have feelings for my last girlfriend,’ he tells her.

Paige replies: ‘Oh, Ollie! You cannot help how you feel.’

He adds: ‘I did think those feelings weren’t there anymore, do you know what I mean? I just realised that, hang on a minute, they are still there.

‘I don’t know what’s going on at home, feelings might not be reciprocated. I’ve got to be honest with myself and go and win her back now.’

Paige says: ‘Ah, heartbreak kid.’

Admitting that he needs to quit the show, Ollie adds: ‘I’ve got to leave. I’m sorry. I feel like I’ve wasted your first couple of days.’

‘You need to do what’s best for you,’ Paige replies calmly, to which he says: ‘This is the love of my life I think. When you’ve got that, you can’t risk throwing that away because you’d never forgive yourself for as long as you live.’

Over in the Beach Hut, Paige admits she wasn’t expecting Ollie to leave.

‘It was a bit of a shocker, but you know, he’s done the right thing,’ she says.

Ollie then gathers the Islanders at the fire pit to break the news.

‘It shouldn’t have taken this to make me realise it, but I still have feelings for someone else on the outside,’ he tells them. ‘I just think if I stay any longer it’s me just not being honest with my own heart,’ he tells them.

‘So, unfortunately, guys I’m going to have to leave I think.’

But the other islanders won’t be moping for long as two new boys are on their way.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





