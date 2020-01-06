love-island’s-paige-turley-once-auditioned-for-britain’s-got-talent-when-she-was-only-14

Winter Love Island contestant Paige Turley is about to strut her stuff in the South African villa, but it’s not the first time you will have seen her on television before.

When she was just 14-years-old, the West Lothian girl performed for Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Amanda Holden on Britain’s Got Talent.

In an episode that first aired in 2012, the then-young Paige wowed everyone with her emotional rendition of Birdy’s Skinny Love.

The singer received extremely positive comments for her moving performance and prompted David to say she was already a “popstar”.

Simon said Paige was “fantastic” and went on to praise her unique take on the well-known hit.

He continued to say he “really liked” her before the contestant bagged four yeses from all the judges.

So with all of that TV experience in the bag, Paige will surely feel confident in the Love Island villa.

Speaking ahead of her arrival in South Africa, the singer explained what she thought would make her a perfect contestant.

“I’m naturally flirty,” Paige admitted. “I think it’s nice to flirt, it feels good. I’m from a small village where everyone knows each other or has been an ex of someone. I want to find someone who is different, and outside the small village mentality.”

What’s more, she knows exactly what she wants when she gets in to the plush villa.

Paige revealed: “It’s so cliché, but tall, dark and handsome. He’s got to be quite witty with a bit of banter and something about him. I like a guy with a strong personality, he knows who he is and what he wants.”

The islander used to date chart-topper Lewis Capaldi when she was “17 or 18” and says the pair are still “pals”.

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January