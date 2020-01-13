love-island’s-paige-turley-confronts-ollie-williams-as-cheating-confession-leaves-their-romance-in-doubt

There may be trouble in paradise already for Paige Turley and Ollie Williams after a challenge revealed that Ollie had cheated repeatedly on a past girlfriend.

The game, called Spill The Tea, saw the islanders have to read out a statement and then kiss the person they thought the statement applied to.

The game revealed that Ollie had been unfaithful to an ex-girlfriend ‘eight or nine times’.

He told the rest of the islanders that the relationship was ‘toxic’, but Sophie Piper (rightfully) told him that he should have ended the relationship rather than cheat.

Paige fumed in the Beach Hut: ‘Eight or nine times? First time was a mistake but eight or nine times? I just don’t have time for it.’

Ollie felt bad that Paige had found that out about him, and he tried to smooth things over later on.

He said: ‘I feel terrible because I feel like I’ve come across as a…what a bellend.

‘I’ve been enjoying spending time with you, for then that just to like, fk it all up.’

Paige explained: ‘I’m just a very distrusting person as it is, so to then actually see it in black and white, like eight or nine times I was like…

When Ollie told her that it hadn’t happened again now he is older, she went on: ‘There’s gonna be so much more opportunity for it to happen again when you leave this villa.’

‘There’s opportunity everywhere you go in life,’ Ollie said in a bizarre attempt to reassure her.

‘I had an opportunity in my last relationship and I didn’t do anything of the sort.’

Paige added that she was ‘glad’ she found out about his cheating ways.

With a recoupling set to take place in the next episode, will Paige decide that she wants to move on from Ollie, or can he convince her that he’s actually not all that bad really?

Monday’s installment ended with a huge shake up as twins Jess and Eve Gale picked two boys to couple up with.

Jess decided to choose Mike Boateng while Eve chose Callum Jones, leaving Leanne Amaning and Shaughna Phillips at risk of being dumped – unless their heads get turned of course.

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2.





