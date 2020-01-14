love-island’s-paige-turley-accuses-ollie-williams-of-‘lying’-before-he-dramatically-‘quits’-the-villa

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Love Island’s Paige Turley accuses Ollie Williams of ‘lying’ to her in a heated row just a day before the islander reportedly ‘quit’ the villa.

After a chat with Siannaise Fudge, Paige realised that Ollie’s head might have been turned despite choosing to couple up with her on the first day.

In tense scenes to air in tonight’s episode, Paige tells him: ‘Let’s not beat about the bush. She’s got that you were interested in her.’

‘I’ve said to everyone in here, I’m not interested in anyone else,’ Ollie replies.

Paige snapped: ‘Well that’s a lie, that’s an absolute lie. You never said that cos you told Siannaise the very opposite.’

Ollie replied: ‘Paige listen, I did not say to Siannaise that I fancy her at any stage.’

‘You said you were interested,’ Paige told him, ‘Oh don’t lie…I should just pull Siannaise and…’

‘Go and get Siannaise if you want,’ Ollie said confidently, before Paige called her over for a chat.

To find out what goes down afterwards, you’ll have to tune in. But given that the islander has reportedly decided to quit the show, maybe things weren’t good at all.

Elsewhere Jess and Eve Gale are bringing out the green-eyed monster in some of the other girls as they decide to take Mike and Callum out on dates.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





