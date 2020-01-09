love-island’s-ollie-won’t-actually-be-inheriting-the-lanhydrock-estate

Love Island contestant Ollie Williams will be swapping a life of luxury for, well, another life of luxury when he enters the South African villa.

When he was announced to be a part of the winter 2020 line-up, Ollie revealed he was actually an heir to a gorgeous Cornish escape.

Speaking ahead of his entrance on the ITV2 show, Ollie explained: “My father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock. The family title is Viscount Clifden.

“When my father passes away or abdicates, as the eldest child, I will take on the titles and the estate. I’m the heir of Lanhydrock.”

While the lands of Lanhydrock are undoubtedly the ancestral home of the Clifdens, it seems Ollie may be mistaken if he thinks he will inherit any land at all.

See, back in 1953, his great-great-uncle actually gifted Lanhydrock House and the surrounding land to the National Trust.

A spokesperson from the National Trust explained all to RadioTimes.com, revealing: “We are aware that Oliver Williams will be appearing as a contestant on ITV’s Love Island.

“It’s great to hear that he would love to inherit Lanhydrock House. But we have some bad news for him; he won’t be!

“In the distant past, his great-great-uncle chose to give Lanhydrock House and surrounding land to the National Trust in 1953, which is now enjoyed by 400,000 people every year. It is just one of 500 places owned and looked after by the National Trust for the nation to enjoy.”

Lanhydrock House, Cornwall

You can’t blame a man for trying…

Despite this, Ollie is without a doubt from a wealthy family, but he will have to be on his best behaviour when he’s in the villa or he could lose it all.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in South Africa, he joked that his dad took drastic action when he found out the news his boy would enter Love Island.

Ollie explained: “Well initially my dad actually wrote my out of his will, but he was jesting. He’s very supportive.

“My mum is actually a massive fan of the show which is interesting because I’m not, I’ve never watched it before!”

