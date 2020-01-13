love-island’s-ollie-williams-won’t-inherit-lanhydrock-estate-despite-bragging-about-upper-class-lifestyle

Love Island’s Ollie Williams is in for a shocker when he gets out of the villa – as he’s not actually going to inherit the fancy Cornwall estate he thinks he’s getting.

The 23-year-old is the oldest son of Viscount Clifden, the Lord of the Manor at Lanhydrock Estate, and therefore heir to his estate.

However, that doesn’t actually include Lanhydrock House, the family home, after it was handed over to the National Trust 67 years ago.

A National Trust spokesperson confirmed to RadioTimes.com: ‘It’s great to hear that he would love to inherit Lanhydrock House. But we have some bad news for him; he won’t be!’

‘In the distant past, his great-great-uncle chose to give Lanhydrock House and surrounding land to the National Trust in 1953, which is now enjoyed by 400,000 people every year,’ they added.

‘It is just one of 500 places owned and looked after by the National Trust for the nation to enjoy.’

It’s a bit of a blow for the posh boy Ollie, who said in his VT: ‘When my dad dies, I’m going to be a Lord! My next door neighbours are Prince Charles and Camilla.

‘I definitely would describe myself as wealthy, but I don’t like to brag about it.’

Ollie has already proven to be a divisive member of the villa, after coming under fire for posing with dead animals and running a hunting company.

The Cornish Sporting Agency, which has a noted business nature of ‘hunting, trapping and related services’ as a registered company, has Ollie noted as its chief (and only) officer.

In one photo, Ollie is seen standing over a dead eland, saw him declare: ‘Another happy client with his awesome eland bull! Enquire on the website today!’

The photos have left Love Island host Laura Whitmore unhappy with his behaviour – which isn’t the best start.

Love Island has reportedly since decided to ‘not bow down to public pressure’ over demands for his removal following the news, and instead are playing it out in the ‘hope it’ll blow over’.

Ollie was seen on screen for the first time on Sunday night, coupling up with Lewis Capaldi’s ex Paige Turley for the first day.

Though they didn’t get off to the best start when first Paige didn’t step forward for him, meaning he had to pick her.

Getting to know each other later, he complimented her eyes, telling her: ‘You have really cool eyes. I feel like I’m dreaming right now.’

To which she responded: ‘Eurgh, please. Do these chat up lines ever work for you?’

He then proceeded to claim he was a farmer, and not an estate owner, and she told the Beach Hut she was ‘friend-zoning him in her head’.

So this should be interesting to say the least…

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





