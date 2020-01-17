Love Island’s Ollie Williams tries to sell £8,000 stuffed buffalo head amid trophy hunting controversy

Love Island contestant Ollie Williams reportedly tried to sell an £8,000 stuffed buffalo head on eBay despite denying claims he shoots animals for trophy hunting.

The 23-year-old announced his exit from the South African villa after three days, explaining he was still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

Ofcom confirmed to Metro.co.uk that they had received over 400 complaints from viewers after pictures emerged of the heir posing with dead animals, despite Ollie denying all the claims.

It has since come out that the Islander allegedly listed a stuffed buffalo mount on eBay after buying it at an auction for just £648.70.

It was described as ‘used’ by the trophy hunter who offered courier delivery from Egham, Surrey, where he studied criminology at Royal Holloway University.

According to The Sun, the item was listed as a ‘Taxidermy Cape Buffalo Shoulder Mount’ and had been for sale since August.

‘Ollie had gone to Holts auctioneers in Norfolk in June and spotted this cape buffalo shoulder mount. He thought it would be an investment and hoped he’d be able to sell it and make a profit but nobody ever bought it,’ a source told the publication.

Although the shoulder mount was pulled from eBay on Thursday night, according to reports.

On Thursday Ollie released a statement addressing the rumours surrounding his exit and denies shooting any animals for trophy hunting.

Speaking the day after he left he exclaimed: ‘Having left the Love Island house I have become aware of the press stories circulating in the UK. I would like to make a number of comments on the various claims and accusations.

‘I had no knowledge of the stories until I had left the Love Island villa and all cast members are unaware of any news stories while they are on the programme.

‘I did not shoot any of the animals shown in the photographs nor have I ever shot as a trophy hunter.’

The statement continued to the Daily Mirror: ‘I did volunteer to take part in the conservation and anti-poaching programme in Mozambique, a part off which involves old or sick animals being culled. I was there as an observer.’

He went on to explain that the Cornish Sporting Agency was set up in 2017 and has ‘never traded’.

The former Islander finished the statement by stating he will no longer be commenting on the subject

Ollie William’s rep has been approached for a comment.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.





