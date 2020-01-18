love-island’s-ollie-williams-shows-off-brummie-accent-as-he-talks-dirty-in-unseen-clip-before-quitting-show

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Love Island star Ollie Williams is still making waves of the dating show despite calling it quits after realising he was still in love with his ex.

That’s right, in an unaired clip, the landowner can be seen talking dirty to his fellow islanders all while showcasing his best Brummie accent.

While gathered on the beanbags next to the pool, Eve Gale starts to laugh at Callum Jones’ accent while assuring the Mancunian she can understand him.

‘Can you do accents?’ she quizzed as the 23-year-old pulled himself up to the side of the pool.

‘I can yeah,’ he smirked before adding: ‘What would you want me to say?’

Jumping in on the conversation, Conner Durman pulls out his best scouse accent as he joked: ‘I’m from Liverpool.’

And Eve was full of compliments as she told him it was good, while Callum teased: ‘He sounds like a Brum.’

Ollie was sat among the hopefuls and chirped up: ‘I can do a Birmingham accent, “fks sake Tommy, go to the races, go to the races let’s put some bets on the races.”‘

Eve was in fits of giggles as she pointed over to the now ex-islander and laughed: ‘Why is that so funny? Him doing accents?’

Mike then entered the scene and was forced into an American accent where he said: ‘Like oh my God, y’all so good. Are you from London?’

But while the topics remained innocent, Ollie thought he’d try and get everyone even hotter under the collars – despite being in the South African heat.

‘Every time I just think of an American accent, I just think of like pornstars and st,’ he chucked: ‘Oh my god, it’s so big.’

Ollie left the show just three days after entering the villa in order to find true love in the outside world.

At the time, he said: ‘I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else… I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings.

‘At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.’

Love Island: Unseen Bits airs tonight on ITV at 9pm.





