love-island’s-ollie-williams-quits-series-after-three-days

Love Island cast member Ollie Williams has decided to leave the villa on the third day of the new series.

ITV has confirmed Williams’ departure and stated that the 23-year-old left as he is still in love with someone else.

“I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings,” he said in a statement obtained by RadioTimes.com. “At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.”

His exit will not likely be shown this evening as he was shown in the first look to be in the middle of a huge argument.