love-island’s-ollie-williams-‘may-be-shunned-by-companies’-despite-denying-trophy-hunting-claims

Following his departure from the Winter Love Island villa, Ollie Williams may still be able to salvage a career in the public eye, despite being forced to deny he is a trophy hunter – but it’s not going to be easy.

Earlier this week, the heir made the decision to leave the ITV2 show just three days in, insisting it was due to his love for an ex on the outside. However, it seemed the public’s perception of the lad was cemented after images emerged, showing him posing with a dead animal.

Unable to defend himself from the accusations, he was labelled a ‘trophy hunter’ and viewers flooded in with protestations about his casting on the dating show. Ofcom confirmed to Metro.co.uk that the complaints doubled over the first two episodes – from 231 to 467.

Now on the outside, Ollie was quick to dismiss the images and denied he has ever killed an animal or engaged in trophy hunting.

He said: ‘I did not shoot any of the animals shown in the photographs nor have I ever shot as a trophy hunter.’

The statement continued to the Daily Mirror: ‘I did volunteer to take part in the conservation and anti-poaching programme in Mozambique, a part off which involves old or sick animals being culled. I was there as an observer.’

Despite this denial, is his image in the public eye salvageable? Has the damage been done?

PR expert and founder of Boxed Out PR Hayley Smith has shared her insight into Ollie’s future in the public eye, suggesting he was right to leave Love Island but his career in the spotlight may now be ‘limited’ due to the backlash.

‘His attitude and activities have become unforgivable and I can’t imagine the show’s fanbase would stand for it,’ she told Metro.co.uk. ‘We have already seen the unforgiving attitude of the viewers from previous participants.’

However, Smith also believes the show needs to be held accountable to some degree.

‘We are living in a time where climate change, environmental issues and animal rights is in the forefront of people’s minds, and activism causes,’ Smith continued. ‘And this paired with the Australian bushfires, and Veganuary, I feel the programme has been incredibly shortsighted and insensitive.’

As part of its duty of care, Love Island has confirmed it will be sticking by Ollie in the wake of the controversy, confirming in a statement: ‘He was not made aware whilst he was in the villa of any press stories running around him but as with all Islanders, since leaving the villa he has now been briefed as to what has been written and said about him as part of our duty of care.’

They added: ‘We will be supporting Ollie as he leaves the villa.’

The reality star has insisted he won’t be speaking about the accusations again, despite now being in the public eye, but Smith believes all is not lost and he could make it as an influencer despite the tarred reputation.

‘He has a verified account, he has appeared in a popular TV show and he has almost 50k followers, so he has something going for him,’ she says. ‘There are companies that support or don’t have an issue with hunting or animal welfare, but these are limited, and many companies may not choose to be associated with him.

‘If we only want to make money, he will have more opportunities than if he wanted to build his profile.’

She added: ‘He also needs to keep his fans on side and gain their continued support so will need to keep his behaviour and responses in check. He should consider connecting with his audience in a positive way, and build them up that way. As long as he maintains his following he has potential to make some money.’

Love Island continues 9pm on ITV2.





