love-island’s-ollie-williams-is-back-together-with-the-ex-he-left-the-show-for-and-vows-to-marry-her

Ollie Williams from Love Island has got back together with the ex he quit the show for, as he confirmed Laura Nofer took him back.

The heir to the Lanhydrock estate, 23, claimed he was leaving the villa because he was still in love with his ex, and has realised she is the girl he wants to marry.

Ollie says he went straight to see Laura when he flew back from South Africa, admitting to The Sun: ‘I now realise that Laura is the girl I want to marry. I’m so grateful she has taken me back.

‘We’re going to move in together in London over the next few months. I can’t wait to start a life with her.’

Ollie and Laura had dated for 18 months after meeting at university, but ended up calling it quits due to the distance, with Ollie living in Cornwall and Laura living in London.

He admitted he had told Laura that he was going on the show at New Year after she got suspicious about his frequent trips to London before the show, and said she wasn’t happy he was going on Love Island.

Ollie admitted that it ‘didn’t feel right’ getting close to Paige Turley on the show, and that was what made him realise his ‘heart was elsewhere’.

He admitted: ‘Blonde is my type, but trying to develop romantic feelings for someone else made me realise. I couldn’t risk losing the love of my life.

‘The girls in there made me realise just how special Laura was to me and unless she had walked through the doors then it wouldn’t matter.’

He said Love Island producers urged him to give it 24 hours after he told them he wanted to leave, but he didn’t end up changing his mind.

Ollie added: ‘Some of the guys were encouraging me to stay in longer because of the endorsement and brand deals, but all the brand deals in the world couldn’t buy the love that I felt for Laura. I couldn’t possibly risk losing her so I left.’

Despite admitting to cheating on an ex ‘eight or nine times’, Ollie claims he was never unfaithful to Laura.

His swift departure from the villa came after his hunting past was revealed, which led to fans calling for him to be removed from the show, but he ended up leaving for love instead.





