love-island’s-ollie-williams-claims-boys-were-hit-with-norovirus-in-unaired-clip-as-tv-bosses-put-villa-on-‘high-alert’

Former Love Islander Ollie Williams claimed he and the boys were hit with a nasty bug in the villa – but producers edited it out.

To be honest we are glad they did Ollie.

The 23-year-old who left the show after just three days claimed the norovirus bug had swept the villa meaning producers were put on ‘high alert’ over fears of the bug being spread through kissing.

‘I definitely had a bad tummy, all the boys got it too,’ he began.

He went on to explain that one night there was ‘a mad dash to the toilets’ and as you ‘drink loads of water in there’ he thinks that may have been the reason for their illness.

And despite it passing ‘pretty quickly’ Ollie said he felt under the weather for a while afterward.

He also claimed to The Sun: ‘I think some of the girls may have got it too as I saw them running to the loos, but they weren’t as obvious as the lads.’

Following his swift exit, Ollie also confirmed that he’s now back together with the ex-girlfriend he quit Love Island for.

The heir to the Lanhydrock estate, who quit the dating show after just three days, claimed he was leaving the villa because he was still in love with former partner Laura Nofer and had realised she is the girl he wants to marry.

The reality star revealed he went straight to see Laura when he flew back from South Africa, admitting to the publication that he’s ‘so grateful she has taken me back’.

ITV have been approached for a comment.

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV2.





