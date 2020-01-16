love-island’s-ollie-williams-calls-in-police-as-his-lanhydrock-estate-is-threatened-over-hunting-photos

Love Island’s Ollie Williams has been hit with death threats in the wake of the trophy hunting scandal that saw him pose over dead animals.

The 23-year-old’s Lanhydrock estate has been forced to call in help after the land was targeted by activists, who also demanded his removal from the show.

Ollie, who left the show after three days, and his family are now being looked after by police as they up security on their Cornwall home.

A spokesperson for the Devon and Cornwall police told Metro.co.uk: ‘Police are currently investigating alleged threats made to a former contestant on Channel 4 show Love Island.

‘Enquiries are ongoing at this time.’

With Ollie still in South Africa when the news broke, his parents Andrew and Clare Williams have been dealing with the fallout of his hunting photos.

The newly exited star was also registered as the officer of a business titled Cornish Sporting Agency, which made ‘tailor-made hunting trips’ to South Africa and other destinations.

One of the photos from the now-deleted Instagram account was captioned: ‘You’ve gotta love it when you put your binos up and see a bull like this on the other end!

‘Another happy client with his awesome eland bull! Enquire on the website today!’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Elands – a type of antelope – are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

He’s been warned of the negative response for him to prepare him for a return to the UK with the Love Island team supporting him throughout the process.

Love Island bosses backed him up and decided to let him stay, arguing that the issue would ‘blow over’ despite it causing hundreds of complaints and upsetting new show host Laura Whitmore.

He left after three days following a fight with couple up partner Paige Turley, claiming he realised how much he missed his ex-girlfriend.

Metro.co.uk has contacted Love Island reps for further comment.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





