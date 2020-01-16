love-island’s-ollie-williams-breaks-silence-denying-trophy-hunting-claims-after-shock-exit

Ollie Williams has broken his silence since his shock exit from the Love Island villa.

The 23-year-old has hit back at claims that his decision to leave was based on the claims that he takes part in trophy hunting.

In a statement, Ollie addressed the rumours surrounding his exit after he was seen on Wednesday night’s show telling his castmates he had to leave because he was still in love with his ex-girlfriend.

Speaking the day after he left he exclaimed: ‘Having left the Love Island house I have become aware of the press stories circulating in the UK. I would like to make a number of comments on the various claims and accusations.

‘I had no knowledge of the stories until I had left the Love Island villa and all cast members are unaware of any news stories while they are on the programme.

‘My reasons for leaving Love Island are as communicated on the show.

‘I did not shoot any of the animals shown in the photographs nor have I ever shot as a trophy hunter.’

The statement continued: ‘I did volunteer to take part in the conservation and anti-poaching programme in Mozambique, a part off which involves old or sick animals being culled. I was there as an observer.

‘The Cornish Sporting Agency was set up in 2017 and has never traded. I feel very passionately about conservation and will continue to support sustainable conservation causes around the globe. These benefit the natural world and the animals which live within it, even if certain elements appear controversial when viewed out of context.

‘As I am no longer in Love Island, I will comment no further on this issue.’

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.





