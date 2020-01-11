love-island’s-olivia-attwood-spots-a-‘ghost’-in-her-naked-bath-selfie-and-it’s-creeping-us-out

Is there anything better than a celebrity selfie pic with a suspected ‘ghost’ in the background (rememberCaroline Flack‘s ‘black eyed child ghost’ many moons ago?)

Sure, Olivia Attwood’s bath selfie was all kinds of sexy, until it was overshadowed by fans’ claims of a ‘mystery face’ in the background, and now we can’t unsee it.

The 28-year-old Love Island star shared a naked picture of herself sitting in her bathtub, and added the caption: ‘Washing me and my crystals .. 1st full moon of the decade.

But before long, followers were questioning why the smudge on the mirror in the background looked like a terrifying face. Was it just a trick of the light, or an actual ghost?!

One concerned fan wrote: ‘Umm… what is that face behind you?’

Another asked: ‘Does anyone else see the face in the mirror?’

‘Is that a face in the mirror? On the right…’ a third fan questioned.

And just when you thought it was safe to snap a selfie in the comfort of your own bath, Olivia was freaking out as she too spotted the ghoulish image in the background.

‘And then you’re all sending me this… FK MY LIFE!!!!!!! Omg Omg OMG,’ the TOWIE star wrote.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the Celebs Go Dating star – recently engaged to Bradley Deck – was set to replace Caroline Flack as host of Winter Love Island following Flack’s stepping from the role after her arrest.

‘Olivia starred on Love Island in 2017 – she knows exactly what the Islanders will be going through,’ a source told MailOnline. ‘The team at ITV have a great working relationship with her and feel she’ll bring her experience as a former islander to the show, plus the fact they love she always speaks her mind.’

However, TV presenter Laura Whitmore secured the coveted gig – but we’re sure we’ll see lots of Olivia and her funny observations on Love Island’s Aftersun.

Winter Love Island starts Sunday, January 12th at 9pm on TV2.





