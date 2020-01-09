love-island’s-nas-reveals-his-mum-is-“buzzing”-about-going-in-to-the-villa

Love Island is back on screens this Sunday, as the show kicks off for a sixth series.

Each year, singletons couple up with a chance to win £50k, and although the focus is always on the pairings of the show, over the years some of the contestant’s parents have managed to steal the limelight.

In season three, Camilla Thurlow’s mother left everyone in a frenzy after she hilariously told Chris Hughes that she “liked cows” during her visit to the villa.

And last year, Anton Danyluk’s mum stole our hearts after her close relationship with her son was revealed.

This year’s contestant, Sports Science graduate Nas Majeed, says his mum will be no different to Anton’s.

Speaking to RadioTimes in South Africa, the 23-year-old said: “My mom will probably end up like Anton’s mom. She’s a lovely woman. She would love to come to South Africa, she’d be buzzing.”

Anton’s mother Sherie Ann became an instant hit with fans, after the contestant shockingly confessed that she shaves his bum.

The 55-year-old went on to do multiple interviews, and even managed to rack up thousands of followers on Instagram, with 82k loyal fans to date.

And it sounds like Nas’s mum could be set to give Sherie a serious run for her money.

Speaking of the moment he told his mum he was going on the ITV dating show, Nas revealed: “My mom watches daytime TV like Loose Women and This Morning, so she said: ‘I’ve heard all about this, it’s going to be so exciting for you’.”

He added: “I told my mom: ‘Maybe you can meet the girls at Loose Women or the people at This Morning’, she’s told me I’ve got to take her with me if I meet them.”

It seems family and education have always been at the forefront of Nas’s life, but now he’s managed to secure his degree, the science grad is ready to find the woman of his dreams.

“I am looking for a long-term girlfriend,” he explained. “Up until now, girls have come second fiddle to that, so if I had football training, I would choose that. Or if there was something major with my family, nothing would get in the way of education as that’s the kind of thing that will stay with you forever. Now I’ve got my First, I should concentrate on girls.”

He continued: “I was in a two and a half year relationship with my ex, which ended last January. She was the loveliest girl – very affectionate and loving. But from my point of view, I couldn’t give her my all so nothing bad to say about her but it got to the point where I had to focus on Uni and she had to focus on work, so it was a natural ending on good terms.”

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January