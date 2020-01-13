love-island’s-montana-brown-‘splits-from-boyfriend-elliott-reeder’-after-two-years-of-dating

Love Island star Montana Brown has reportedly split from boyfriend Elliott Reeder, after two years together.

The 24-year-old first began dating Elliott in February 2018, but according to sources, it seems like their relationship has now come to an end.

The Sun reports that it’s now all over for the couple, following speculation they’re no longer together as Montana hasn’t posted on social media about the model since August last year.

Montana is yet to publicly comment on the split and instead seems to be focusing her time on working with her swimwear brand, Swim Society, and looking like absolute fire on social media.

Break ups are never easy, though, and it no doubt would have been tough for Montana, as Elliott had been a huge support to her following the death of her close friend and Love Island co-star Mike Thalassitis in March last year.

Montana was left heartbroken on learning Mike had taken his own life, after struggling with his mental health, and she admitted in December that 2019 had been her ‘toughest year yet’ in an emotional post she shared with her followers on Instagram.

Montana wrote: ‘So this year started off very st, I really didn’t feel myself, I was not in a good place mentally, I felt like I’d lost myself and wasn’t quite sure what I was doing with my life and I felt very alone.

‘I wasn’t happy with the way I looked, I felt inadequate and I felt like I was a st person. This has been the toughest year for me, and I’ve definitely learnt a lot of things about the way I handle things.’

‘I am unfortunately a person that is not good at admitting when I’m upset or sad, I try to pretend I’m fine and happy. When actually I wasn’t, I was miserable,’ she confessed.

‘I wanted the world to swallow me up and I got pretty good at pretending everything was fine. Which is quite hypocritical as all I go on about [is] talking to people about how you feel.’

She added that she now feels ‘stronger than ever’, before telling fans: ‘Spend your time trying be the best person you can be, loss will only make you more understanding and more human and appreciate and cherish the people around you as you never know when they will be gone.’

Montana has become known for being vocal about bullying and mental health and is often seen urging everyone to be kinder to each other on social media.

