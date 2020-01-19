love-island’s-montana-brown-pays-tribute-to-mike-thalassitis-on-his-birthday

Former Love Island star Montana Brown has paid an emotional tribute to her late co-star Mike Thalassitis on his birthday.

Mike tragically passed away in March 2019 aged 26, making this the first birthday milestone his friends and family have had to endure.

Montana Brown and Mike Thalassitis sparked a friendship after appearing on the 2017 series of Love Island (Credit: ITV)

Taking to Instagram, 24-year-old Montana addressed Mike directly and told him how she desperately wishes she could spend more time with him.

Montana, who starred in the 2017 series of Love Island with Mike, said: “Happy birthday angel face, miss you so much and I hope you’re having a party party up there wherever you are.

I wish we all had more time with you. We lost you too early.

A inquest took place after Mike’s death and found that he took his own life after drinking and taking cocaine.

Less than a year before, 2016 Love Island star Sophie Gradon was also found hanged.

Mike tragically took his own life in March 2019 (Credit: YouTube/ ITV)

Following the tragedies, a Commons committee launched an inquiry into the care offered to reality television participants.

Montana finished her heartfelt post to Mike with a link to crisis support charity Shout UK.

Montana has urged her followers to speak out if they are feeling suicidal (Credit: ITV)

She told her followers: “If you’re looking at this feeling suicidal and unhappy, please speak to someone, if you don’t want to speak to someone you know, you can also text @giveusashoutinsta .

“You are all amazing, you all are worthy of the help and I know you’re so loved.”

If you are struggling with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, please call Samaritans free on 116 123.

