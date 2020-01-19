love-island’s-montana-brown-leads-tributes-to-mike-thalassitis-on-what-would’ve-been-his-27th-birthday

Ex Love Island stars have remembered their late friend Mike Thalassitis as they celebrate what would have been his 27th birthday.

The reality star passed away last year, dying by suicide and being found near his home last March.

His memory has been carried on by his friends and family, with Love Islanders making sure that his birthday is still a day of celebration of the young star’s life.

Montana Brown led the way, sharing photos of her with Mike and stating: ‘Happy birthday angel face, miss you so much and i hope you’re having a party party up there wherever you are.

‘I wish we all had more time with you. We lost you too early😢❣️’

She then urged others who may be feeling low or needing help to reach out, and added: ‘If you’re looking at this feeling suicidal and unhappy, please speak to someone, if you don’t want to speak to someone you know, you can also text @giveusashoutinsta .

‘You are all amazing, you all are worthy of the help and I know you’re so loved.’

Jonny Mitchell echoed the sentiment and added his own photo of the pair beaming together over a glass off bubbly, writing alongside it: ‘Happy Birthday Magic Mike. Miss you big man.’

Georgia Harrison also sent her love and posted a string of photos of them together, remembering her friend and his ‘love and generosity’.

She wrote: ‘Happy birthday @mike_thala i think of you all the time, your humour, your caring nature, your generosity, the way you were an absolute gentleman. The sort of man that would carry your bags for you, open the door for you, be the first person at the bar offering everyone a drink.

‘I miss you so much and I still regret so many moments where i missed the extent of what was going on in your head. I know you’re in a better place and you motivate me in so many ways still.

‘Thank you for making me laugh and being by my side when i cried.’

She also echoed the thoughts of Montana, giving links to charity for those who are struggling.

‘It’s so hard to talk about your feelings and what’s going on in your head, especially for men. Please follow @boysgetsadtoostudio who give a percentage of their profits towards men’s mental health,’ she added.

‘I know sometimes you can feel like you have nothing left to live for, I’ve been there, believe me. But if you just start by talking about it and being honest the odds are with time you’ll get through it,’ Georgia continued.

‘Life is full of ups and downs and mike was made to feel like he wasn’t good enough and I think that’s why the world was so shocked because anyone who knew him knew he was more than enough.’

She ended by adding: ‘He was an absolute legend and legends never die. I love you so much, when u left you broke the hearts of people that hadn’t even met you because you were that amazing. See you in the next life.’

His death, alongside the passing of Sophie Gradon, who also died by suicide after appearing on the second season of Love Island, sparked a massive inquiry and overhaul into the treatment and aftercare of reality stars.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.





